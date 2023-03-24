Two dead, three hospitalized in Hastings crash

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - UPDATE at 10:47 p.m.: A two-vehicle collision sent three people to the hospital and two were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Hastings Police, a full-size pickup collided with the rear-end of a small car while traveling north on N Burlington Avenue, which pushed the car onto the terrace where it collided with other objects.

The pickup could be seen with sustained damage to the front near the First Presbyterian Church.

Burlington Avenue was closed for several hours while authorities investigated a two-vehicle collision (KSNB)

Police say the pickup driver was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

The small car had four occupants, two of which were transported to the hospital for medical treatment, and two that were pronounced deceased at the scene, according to HPD. The deceased have been identified as 61-year-old Natividad Zuniga and 45-year-old Graciano Nava Zuniga, both of Grand Island.

They say the Nebraska State Patrol is conducting a full reconstruction investigation to determine the causation of the events. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor.

The accident did cause a power outage between 6th and 7th Streets on Burlington Avenue Thursday evening, according to Hastings Public Information Manager Tony Herman.

He says the outage began at 6:38 p.m. and ended at 8:44 p.m. which impacted 26 to 50 customers in the area. Five personnel were dispatched to address the outage.

UPDATE at 9:58 p.m.: Burlington Avenue is now open, according to Hastings Police.

ORIGINAL STORY at 8:51 p.m.:

Authorities are still on scene of a multi-vehicle crash near 7th Street and Burlington Avenue in Hastings.

The Hastings Police Department posted on Facebook shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, notifying residents that a “major accident” happened in the 500-700 block of North Burlington Avenue.

5th Street to 7th Street on Burlington Avenue, near Russ’s Market, has been closed off.

Hastings Police is redirecting traffic. They say that area will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time.

This is a developing story, we will update you when we learn more.

