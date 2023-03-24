UNO researchers make progress on preventing violent acts through chatbots

UNO researchers are in Phase 2 of developing a chatbot that could be used to ward off potential...
UNO researchers are in Phase 2 of developing a chatbot that could be used to ward off potential threats.
By Laura Sambol
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Researchers at the University of Nebraska-Omaha are making progress on a new approach to help stop violence before it even starts. They’ve begun testing a chatbot prototype that will eventually be used to help people report critical information.

Dr. Erin Kearns, a researcher at UNO, says people often suspect something is wrong, but they do not speak up.

“Many people in the public understandably don’t necessarily know what really are things that should be reported.”

Kearns is heading a research project along with Dr. Joel Elson at UNO, aimed at getting more complete information from people who report suspicious activity quickly, to the people who need it: law enforcement and mental health professionals and other first responders.

RELATED: UNO researchers study new approach in reporting suspicious activity with chatbot

The research is taking place at the National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology and Education Center, or NCITE at UNO. It is funded through a $715,000 grant by the Department of Homeland Security.

“When it comes to suspicious activity reporting, this can often be sensitive or difficult-to-talk-about material, and in some circumstances, using technology instead of a person helps to facilitate trust,” Elson said.

That’s why the research team is developing a chatbot. It’s a system where people can report suspicious behavior to a computer instead of a live person.

Now in Phase 2, the team is currently testing a chatbot prototype.

UNO researchers are testing a chatbot they say aims to help report threats and prevent incidents on or near its campus.

“We want to put the power of information sharing into the person who is collaborating, who is willing to disclose information, to share information,” said Elson.

The chatbot will be embedded in reporting platforms that already exist. The information it receives will be fed into existing networks.

Elson says the chatbot will help protect people’s identities.

“We want to make sure that individual feels extremely comfortable and protected. We want to make sure our privacy and societal values are maintained,” he said.

With Kearns’ background in criminology and Elson’s background in psychology and technology, the team has a unique perspective that is coming closer to removing barriers in reporting.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Frost’s home in The Ridge subdivision in south Lincoln sold for a $3.5 million, which is...
Scott Frost house sold for a Capital City record of $3.5 million
Smoke pours out of a home on the east side of Greenwood during a fire late Thursday night.
One person killed in overnight house fire in Greenwood
Rollover crash stalls portion of ‘O’ Street
Rollover crash stalls portion of ‘O’ Street Friday evening
Two dead, three hospitalized in Hastings crash
Victims identified in deadly Hastings crash
Timothy McPeak
Lincoln man pleads ‘no contest’ in manslaughter case involving neighbor’s death

Latest News

Junk food to pair
James Arthur Vineyards hosts a junk food pairing event
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
State Troopers performs traffic stop, end up delivering DoorDash meals
The two vehicle car crash occurred near the Lancaster County Department of Corrections facility.
Serious two-vehicle crash at SW 40th & West ‘O’ Saturday afternoon
Lincoln police respond to a two vehicle crash in west Lincoln
Two dead, three hospitalized in Hastings crash
Victims identified in deadly Hastings crash