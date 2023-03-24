UPDATE: One person killed in overnight house fire in Greenwood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An investigation is underway to determine what lead to a deadly house fire overnight in Greenwood.

The flames broke out just before 11 p.m. Thursday night at a house on the east side of the town near 3rd and Pleasant Streets. Greenwood Fire Chief Mark Sobota said that one person was killed during the fire, but their identity is unknown right now.

Volunteer firefighters from four different agencies were called in to fight the fire.

Chief Sobota told 10/11 NOW at the scene that crews were having a tough time working to get the fire under control, but eventually did gain the upper hand.

Volunteers from Greenwood were joined by other firefighters from Ashland, Murdock and Waverly. Cass County Emergency Management was also at the scene, as well as the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and CCSO are both investigating the fire, including the cause and the amount of damage done. Chief Sobota adds that both agencies are working to determine what lead to the fatality.

Firefighters battle a house fire on the east side of Greenwood late Thursday night. (Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

