Victims identified in deadly Hastings crash

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The names of the five people involved in the deadly crash Thursday evening in Hastings have been released.

According to Hastings Police, around 6:30 p.m., a full-size pickup collided with the rear-end of a small car while traveling north on N Burlington Avenue, which pushed the car onto the terrace where it collided with other objects.

The pickup came to a stop near the First Presbyterian Church and sustained front-end damage.

Burlington Avenue was closed for several hours while authorities investigated a two-vehicle collision (KSNB)

Police say the pickup driver, identified as Douglas Kelly, 61, of Cedar Rapids, IA, was transported to Mary Lanning Healthcare, where he’s listed in stable condition.

The small car had four occupants, two of which were transported to the hospital for medical treatment, and two that were pronounced dead at the scene, according to HPD.

The deceased have been identified as 61-year-old Natividad Zuniga and 45-year-old Graciano Nava Zuniga, both of Grand Island.

The other occupants were the driver of the car, 67-year-old Gilberto Zuniga-Cirila, and a passenger, 55-year-old Guadalupe Zuniga-Cirilia, both also from Grand Island.

Gilberto remains in stable condition at Mary Lanning, while Guadalupe was taken to Bryan West in Lincoln in critical condition.

Hastings Police Department is the lead of this investigation and Nebraska State Patrol is assisting with accident reconstruction, which continues to be an ongoing process. The arrangement of passengers within the car also continues to be investigated as part of the accident reconstruction. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor.

