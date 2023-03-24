Volunteer firefighters battle house fire in Greenwood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Volunteer firefighters from four different agencies are fighting a house fire in Greenwood.

The flames broke out just before 11 p.m. Thursday night at a house on the east side of the town near 3rd and Pleasant Streets.

Fire Chief mark Sobota told 10/11 NOW at the scene that it’s unknown if there was anyone inside the home when the fire started. He added that crews were having a tough time working to get the fire under control.

Volunteers from Greenwood were joined by other firefighters from Ashland, Murdock and Waverly. Cass County Emergency Management was also at the scene, as well as the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and CCSO are both investigating the fire, including the cause and the amount of damage done.

Firefighters battle a house fire on the east side of Greenwood late Thursday night. (Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

