Weekend Forecast: Seasonally cool with rain & snow chances

KOLN Weather Forecast
By Melissa Meeder
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This weekend will bring another round of precipitation chances and seasonally cool temperatures. The best chance for precipitation will be Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

Saturday will bring the chance for precipitation and a combination of near average and below average temperatures to the 1011 region. Highs will top out in the 40s to 50s across the state. It will be coolest in the northwestern half of the state (40s) and warmest in the southeastern half (50s). Lows will span the 20s to lower 30s.

Saturday High Temperatures
Saturday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Sunday Morning Lows
Sunday Morning Lows(KOLN)

In terms of precipitation chances: Rain, snow and wintry mix will move into the west in the early afternoon and stretch eastward along the I-80 corridor through evening and eventually the overnight. Western and central areas will likely see snow and wintry mix during the day with eastern areas primarily seeing rain. In addition to rain, there’s a chance for an isolated thunderstorm or two in the east. Precipitation will continue to move eastward through the overnight and primarily transition to wintry mix and snow. Overall, any snow accumulation should be light between a trace to an inch but there may be a few isolated places in the west that end up with 2″ or 3″.

Rain, snow and wintry mix will develop in the afternoon in the west and move along the I-80...
Rain, snow and wintry mix will develop in the afternoon in the west and move along the I-80 corridor throughout the day.(KOLN)
Rain, Snow and mixed precipitation are possible along and south of the I-80 corridor through...
Rain, Snow and mixed precipitation are possible along and south of the I-80 corridor through the overnight hours.(KOLN)

The bulk of the precipitation chances, mainly snow, should be over by Sunday morning. However some isolated light rain showers to light snow are possible in the afternoon and evening across much of the state. All in all, Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with much cooler conditions. High temperatures only hit the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Snow and wintry mix are possible early Sunday morning in central and eastern areas. Rain and...
Snow and wintry mix are possible early Sunday morning in central and eastern areas. Rain and snow chances build back in later in the day.(KOLN)
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday High Temperatures(KOLN)

The seasonally cool and wet weather pattern continues for the new week too. While there are several chances for precipitation in the forecast, they are small and will likely be light in nature.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least three people were injured in a crash in northwest Lincoln.
Four children injured in northwest Lincoln crash
Scott Frost’s home in The Ridge subdivision in south Lincoln sold for a $3.5 million, which is...
Scott Frost house sold for a Capital City record of $3.5 million
LPD arrested a man they say stabbed a woman he knows and an Uber driver who was picking her up...
Man stabs woman and Uber driver in southeast Lincoln, police say
A series of democratic senators in Nebraska’s legislative body filed a flurry of motions to...
Nebraska state lawmakers advance ban on gender affirming care for transgender youth
Smoke pours out of a home on the east side of Greenwood during a fire late Thursday night.
One person killed in overnight house fire in Greenwood

Latest News

Weekend Weather Forecast
Weekend Weather Forecast
Friday High Temperatures
Friday Forecast: Warmer with spotty light precip chances
Friday Afternoon Forecast
Friday Afternoon Forecast
Cold, frosty Friday morning.
Brad's Friday First Look Forecast