Wildlife Safari Park to open Saturday for 25th season

This brachiosaurus is just one of the many lifelike dinosaurs roaming the Wildlife Safari Park...
This brachiosaurus is just one of the many lifelike dinosaurs roaming the Wildlife Safari Park as part of its Jurassic Adventure.(Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha metro mainstay for family fun will kick off its season this Saturday.

The Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park will begin its 25th year this weekend. The park will be open for visitors from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through October. Four miles of drive-through viewing of North American wildlife are accompanied by two miles of hiking trails.

Saturday, March 25 is the final day of the Henry Doorly Zoo’s week-long celebration of being rated the number-one zoo in the country by USA Today readers. To celebrate and thank the community, the park is offering free admission to kids under age 12 all day.

New this year, Jurassic Adventure will include some of the world’s most lifelike robotic dinosaurs roaming the park. Visitors will also be able to dig for fossils and can follow a guide map with plenty of things to learn, see and do at the park. The special exhibition runs from May 5 to October 1 and is included with park admission.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Cook appears in court via video monitor for her arraignment Wednesday.
Lincoln mother of toddler killed in child abuse case appears in court
At least three people were injured in a crash in northwest Lincoln.
Four children injured in northwest Lincoln crash
Officers were dispatched to a home on Old Cheney Road near Wilderness Park just before noon on...
Police identify two men found dead in garage of south Lincoln home
Police are looking for a Kearney man who was reported missing earlier this week. He owns a 1996...
Authorities looking for car tied to homicide of Kearney man found dead in Omaha
LPD arrested a man they say stabbed a woman he knows and an Uber driver who was picking her up...
Man stabs woman and Uber driver in southeast Lincoln, police say

Latest News

Grain Bin Antique Town offers visitors a chance to shop for antiques inside old-time grain...
Treasure hunting south of North Platte
The former Goodall City Library building has been transformed into a memorable gathering spot...
New business venture in downtown Ogallala
You can see some amazingly clear photos of early life in central Nebraska thanks to two...
Cairo’s Photographers
We've discovered that every small town has a story, and you can find many stories about the...
Our Town Cairo: Prairie oasis
The events, taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10, July 8 and Aug. 12, will feature a...
Vendors, campus partners sought for East Campus Discovery Days