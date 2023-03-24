Winside teacher accused of sexual relationship with student to head back to court after breaking bond

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 25-year-old Winside teacher who was accused of having a relationship with a 17-year-old male student in January will now go back to court after allegedly violating her bond by writing a letter to the victim.

On March 1, the Wayne County Court moved to revoke the bond of Cali Heikes, 25, after a letter from Heikes was found in the victim’s bedroom sometime between Jan. 23 and Feb 25.

Heikes bonded out of jail on Jan. 30 by paying 10 percent of $20,000. One of the main bond conditions was that Heikes was to not have any contact with the victim.

She will appear in front of a Wayne County Judge on Monday March 27th, to review her bond and conditions. At that time a few different things could happen, a judge could reset her bond to a higher rate and she could bond out again, or the judge could choose to hold her without bond moving forward.

In January, law enforcement with Wayne County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from the HHS hotline about Heikes being involved in a potentially sexual relationship with the student. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy looked at a recent traffic stop in which the victim was pulled over leaving the Winside Cemetery. The deputy also noticed a black Chevrolet SUV leaving the area at the time of the stop.

According to the deputy, the victim told the deputy that he was hanging out with his friend ‘Cali’ before he was pulled over.

After running the license plates on the black Chevrolet SUV, it was discovered to be registered to Heikes.

The deputy said they went to speak with the victim’s legal guardians and according to the affidavit, the victim’s guardians told the deputy that their son had recently asked how they would feel if he was dating a 25-year-old.

The affidavit said the sister told law enforcement that Heikes would sneak into the victim’s house at night to have sexual intercourse in an interview with the victim’s sister about the potential relationship. She also told deputies that she believed the pair were meeting about two to three times a week around town.

