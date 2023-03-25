James Arthur Vineyards hosts a junk food pairing event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - James Arthur Vineyards put on a junk food pairing event on Saturday to get people a little bit out of their comfort zone while wine tasting.

Jim Ballard is the owner of the James Arthur Vineyard and he says they have put on ‘Junk Food Wine Pairing’ events every Saturday in March. Each weekend customers have the chance to try out a different junk food combo.

The day begins with a wine pairing class to get people introduced to the bold flavors and by the end of the day people are looking ahead at what unique combination they will try next. Ballard said a lot of thought goes into the tasting events.

“We will spend an afternoon just tasting junk food and drinking wine and say ‘is this going to go with that is that going to go with this’ and we just start to put these combinations together and before you know it we have wonderful pairings of junk food and wine,” he said.

A crowd pleaser has been cool ranch Doritos and a semi sweet blush wine. However, Bullard said the sky is the limit when creating these combinations. The vineyard has been putting on this event for six years now and they plan to continue to put a fun twist to wine pairing.

