Lincoln police respond to a two vehicle crash in west Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle crash near the Lancaster County Department of Corrections facility Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred near NW 40th and West ‘O’ Streets at around 2:45 p.m. close to the Frontier Harley-Davidson parking lot. One vehicle appeared to have rolled over in the accident.

Lincoln Police said they’re working to find out what exactly happened.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

