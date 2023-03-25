Lincoln police respond to a two vehicle crash in west Lincoln

Lincoln police respond to a two vehicle crash in west Lincoln
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle crash near the Lancaster County Department of Corrections facility Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred near NW 40th and West ‘O’ Streets at around 2:45 p.m. close to the Frontier Harley-Davidson parking lot. One vehicle appeared to have rolled over in the accident.

Lincoln Police said they’re working to find out what exactly happened.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Frost’s home in The Ridge subdivision in south Lincoln sold for a $3.5 million, which is...
Scott Frost house sold for a Capital City record of $3.5 million
Smoke pours out of a home on the east side of Greenwood during a fire late Thursday night.
One person killed in overnight house fire in Greenwood
Rollover crash stalls portion of ‘O’ Street
Rollover crash stalls portion of ‘O’ Street Friday evening
Two dead, three hospitalized in Hastings crash
Victims identified in deadly Hastings crash
Timothy McPeak
Lincoln man pleads ‘no contest’ in manslaughter case involving neighbor’s death

Latest News

Lincoln police respond to a two vehicle crash in west Lincoln
Two dead, three hospitalized in Hastings crash
Victims identified in deadly Hastings crash
Timothy McPeak
Lincoln man pleads ‘no contest’ in manslaughter case involving neighbor’s death
Lincoln man pleads ‘no contest’ in manslaughter case involving neighbor’s death
Lincoln man pleads ‘no contest’ in manslaughter case involving neighbor’s death