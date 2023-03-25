Scientists create mice from 2 biological male parents

The team, led by a professor of genome biology at Osaka University in Japan, generated eggs...
The team, led by a professor of genome biology at Osaka University in Japan, generated eggs from the skin cells of male mice.(Prof. Hayashi, Osaka University)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 3:31 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists in Japan have created mice with two biologically male parents for the first time.

The team, led by a professor of genome biology at Osaka University in Japan, generated eggs from the skin cells of male mice.

When implanted into female mice, the eggs produced healthy pups, according to research published this month in the journal Nature.

The proof-of-concept research could expand the possibilities for future fertility treatments, including for same-sex couples.

However, scientists warn there is still much to learn before cultured cells can be used to produce human eggs in a lab dish.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Frost’s home in The Ridge subdivision in south Lincoln sold for a $3.5 million, which is...
Scott Frost house sold for a Capital City record of $3.5 million
Smoke pours out of a home on the east side of Greenwood during a fire late Thursday night.
One person killed in overnight house fire in Greenwood
Two dead, three hospitalized in Hastings crash
Victims identified in deadly Hastings crash
Rollover crash stalls portion of ‘O’ Street
Rollover crash stalls portion of ‘O’ Street Friday evening
Two dead, three hospitalized in Hastings crash
Two dead, three hospitalized in Hastings crash

Latest News

A resident describes when the tornado passed through parts of Mississippi.
Resident describes tornado damage: 'Power out everywhere'
Damage and rubble were left behind after a tornado passed through parts of the South.
Damage left behind by deadly tornado in Mississippi
The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old child who was...
Amber Alert issued for abducted 6-year-old boy in Texas
On Friday, Nebraska ACLU and OutNebraska held a rally in the Capitol against legislation that...
Facing filibusters, Nebraska Legislature to debate rule changes