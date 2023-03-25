Two people hospitalized, one animal injured in Lincoln house fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people were transported to a hospital after a house fire east of Lincoln High School Saturday morning.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to the report of a house fire near S 25th and J Streets just after 6 a.m. Several crews were still on scene as of 10:30 a.m.

Two occupants of the household were transported to the hospital and others were able to evacuate themselves, according to Battalion Chief Jim Bopp. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

Firefighters also rescued three animals from the home. One went with Animal Control for treatment.

According to LFR, the fire may have started on the ground floor but the fire inspector is working on determining the official cause.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

