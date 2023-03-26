‘I Love My Dog’ expo attracts people and their pets

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This weekend, hundreds of people and their pets attended the 16th annual ‘I Love My Dog’ expo held at the Lancaster County Event Center.

More than fifty vendors sold goods and services, from dog treats to physical therapy, for dogs of all shapes, ages, and sizes.

Merri Hackbarth, president of Domesti-PUPS, which organized the event, said it allows owners to have fun with their dogs while also learning more about how to better care for them.

“This is truly for anybody and everybody,” Hackbarth said. “Why do I say that? If you don’t have a dog, we have rescues and shelters here who have animals for adoption, so please come, check them out. If you do have a dog, there’s so many things here for you to do.”

According to Hackbarth, the event is the largest yearly fundraiser for Domesti-PUPS, a non-profit that provides therapy and service dogs to persons with disabilities.

The event will run until Sunday afternoon and costs $10 to attend.

