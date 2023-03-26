‘I Love My Dog’ expo attracts people and their pets

Dog expo makes for special weekend
By John Grinvalds
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This weekend, hundreds of people and their pets attended the 16th annual ‘I Love My Dog’ expo held at the Lancaster County Event Center.

More than fifty vendors sold goods and services, from dog treats to physical therapy, for dogs of all shapes, ages, and sizes.

Merri Hackbarth, president of Domesti-PUPS, which organized the event, said it allows owners to have fun with their dogs while also learning more about how to better care for them.

“This is truly for anybody and everybody,” Hackbarth said. “Why do I say that? If you don’t have a dog, we have rescues and shelters here who have animals for adoption, so please come, check them out. If you do have a dog, there’s so many things here for you to do.”

According to Hackbarth, the event is the largest yearly fundraiser for Domesti-PUPS, a non-profit that provides therapy and service dogs to persons with disabilities.

The event will run until Sunday afternoon and costs $10 to attend.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Frost’s home in The Ridge subdivision in south Lincoln sold for a $3.5 million, which is...
Scott Frost house sold for a Capital City record of $3.5 million
Smoke pours out of a home on the east side of Greenwood during a fire late Thursday night.
One person killed in overnight house fire in Greenwood
Rollover crash stalls portion of ‘O’ Street
Rollover crash stalls portion of ‘O’ Street Friday evening
Two dead, three hospitalized in Hastings crash
Victims identified in deadly Hastings crash
Timothy McPeak
Lincoln man pleads ‘no contest’ in manslaughter case involving neighbor’s death

Latest News

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in effect for the I-80 corridor and western...
Sunday Forecast: Chilly with morning snow chances
A championship contest for tractor pulling took place at the Lancaster County Event Center.
‘National Antique Tractor Pull Championship’ roars through Lincoln
Dog expo makes for special weekend
Dog expo makes for special weekend
Junk food to pair
James Arthur Vineyards hosts a junk food pairing event