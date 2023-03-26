Lincoln Transportations and Utilities provides update on weather operations

84th St. & Fremont St.
84th St. & Fremont St.(City of Lincoln)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Transportations and Utilities provided an update on their current weather operations on Sunday.

LTU crews applied granular salt pre-wet with brine to arterial streets through the early morning and mid-morning hours where needed.

According to the National Weather Service, cloudy skies occurred earlier on Sunday, followed by a partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers are possible later in the day. Winds are currently at 10 to 20 miles per hour. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 45 degrees.

Streets are wet in many areas. Drivers are urged to watch for slick spots as temperatures briefly fall near freezing through the morning hours, before beginning to rise later today. Untreated surfaces may become slick.

Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln. Additional winter operations information is available on the City of Lincoln’s website.

