Motorcyclist dies, pickup truck driver arrested after fatal Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person died and another was arrested after a crash this weekend involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

According to Omaha Police, at 2:20 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a crash at 26th and L Street.

Police say the driver of a 2021 Chevy Silverado was eastbound on L Street and the driver of a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle was westbound. The driver of the truck allegedly turned left to the Highway 75 on-ramp and hit the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was sent to Bergan Mercy by medics and he was pronounced dead. Police say he was wearing a DOT-approved helmet at the time of the crash.

Police identified the motorcyclist as 45-year-old Gary S. Mangiameli of Omaha.

The driver of the truck, identified as 38-year-old Lorena Lara-Diaz of Marshall, Missouri, was arrested for failure to yield ROW, refusal of a preliminary breath test, refusal of a DUI test and motor vehicle homicide.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.