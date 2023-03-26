Omaha arson suspect allegedly climbs to McDonald’s roof, refuses to come down for hours

An arson suspect allegedly made his way to the roof of a McDonald's in Blackstone and refused to come down
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man spent hours on the roof of a McDonald’s overnight.

The incident started around 9 p.m. Saturday night in Blackstone.

Omaha Police said officers were originally called to an attempted arson nearby.

A suspect allegedly made his way to the McDonald’s, climbed up an open hatch and refused to come down.

6 News is told he came down just before 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Lincoln firefighters were on the scene of a fire at 450 S 25th Street Saturday morning.
Two people hospitalized, one animal injured in Lincoln house fire
The two vehicle car crash occurred near the Lancaster County Department of Corrections facility.
Serious two-vehicle crash at SW 40th & West ‘O’ Saturday afternoon
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
State Troopers performs traffic stop, end up delivering DoorDash meals
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Deep South tornadoes kill 26
On Friday, Nebraska ACLU and OutNebraska held a rally in the Capitol against legislation that...
Facing filibusters, Nebraska Legislature to debate rule changes

Latest News

84th St. & Fremont St.
Lincoln Transportations and Utilities provides update on weather operations
I-80: I80 at Sunol Exit 69: South
Parts of I-80 westbound and Highway 30 closed due to snowfall
I Love My Dog expo
‘I Love My Dog’ expo attracts people and their pets
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in effect for the I-80 corridor and western...
Sunday Forecast: Chilly with morning snow chances