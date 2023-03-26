Omaha arson suspect allegedly climbs to McDonald’s roof, refuses to come down for hours

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man spent hours on the roof of a McDonald’s overnight.

The incident started around 9 p.m. Saturday night in Blackstone.

Omaha Police said officers were originally called to an attempted arson nearby.

A suspect allegedly made his way to the McDonald’s, climbed up an open hatch and refused to come down.

6 News is told he came down just before 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.