Parts of I-80 westbound and Highway 30 closed due to snowfall

I-80: I80 at Sunol Exit 69: South
I-80: I80 at Sunol Exit 69: South(Nebraska 511)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska woke up to a blanket of snow on Sunday.

Nebraska State Patrol said that I-80 westbound and Highway 30 remain closed from Kearney to Kimball.

According to the Nebraska 511, areas around Columbus, Crawford, Wauneta and Fremont remain covered in snow.

Several other roadways are snow-covered this morning. The Nebraska Department of Transportation asks that travelers drive carefully.

Plows are currently out working to clear the ice from Saturday’s storm.

Check http://511.Nebraska.gov for closure updates.

