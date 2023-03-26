Parts of I-80 westbound and Highway 30 closed due to snowfall

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska woke up to a blanket of snow on Sunday.

Nebraska State Patrol said that I-80 westbound and Highway 30 remain closed from Kearney to Kimball.

According to the Nebraska 511, areas around Columbus, Crawford, Wauneta and Fremont remain covered in snow.

Several other roadways are snow-covered this morning. The Nebraska Department of Transportation asks that travelers drive carefully.

Plows are currently out working to clear the ice from Saturday’s storm.

Check http://511.Nebraska.gov for closure updates.

⚠️Traffic Alert⚠️



Plows are out, working to clear ice from yesterdays storm!



We know any interrupted travel is stressful. NDOT is on the job to help open roadways as soon as possible.



When travel resumes, please remember to travel as conditions allow & reduce speed! pic.twitter.com/UjcpAb35EB — Nebraska DOT (@NebraskaDOT) March 26, 2023

Lots of areas are waking up to a blanket of snow today. I-80 westbound and Highway 30 remain closed from Kearney west. Several other roadways are snow-covered this morning.



Give yourself extra time and watch for slick spots. Check https://t.co/n6SeG1xsIH for closure updates. pic.twitter.com/VCb29ydf2d — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 26, 2023

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.