Pedestrian struck, killed in Omaha crash Saturday night

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say an elderly man died after being hit by a car Saturday night.

According to Omaha Police, at 11:14 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to 32nd and L Street for a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

Police say the 22-year-old driver of a 2019 Honda Civic was westbound on L Street when they hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, identified by police as 76-year-old John G. Gomez of Omaha, was sent to Nebraska Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police say there is no marked crosswalk where the crash happened.

The crash is still under investigation.

