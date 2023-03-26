Nebraska announces softball schedule change for Sunday game vs. Purdue

(KOLN-TV)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Sunday’s softball game between Nebraska and Purdue at Bowlin Stadium will be adjusted due to weather. The game, which was originally scheduled for 12 p.m., will now start at 1:30 p.m.

Fans can listen to the game live on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com with the call from Nate Rohr and Mattie Fowler Burkhardt. The game will also be streamed live on BTN+ (subscription required).

In the event a game is canceled or 5 innings of the game are not played (except when the home team is in the lead at the end of 4 1/2 innings), your tickets to this game can be exchanged for tickets in the general admission areas to one of this season’s remaining regular-season home games.

