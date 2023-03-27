17-year-old cited following rollover crash that stalled portion of ‘O’ Street Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 17-year-old boy was citied following a rollover crash involving three cars on Friday.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, officers were dispatched to 50th and O Streets, in front of Hy-Vee, just after 5 p.m.

LPD said a Toyota Prius driven by a 17-year-old boy was turning northbound onto 50th from O Street and was hit by a westbound Ford Mustang also driven by a 17-year-old boy.

Officers said the crash caused the Prius to roll and hit a Toyota Avalon that was stopped at the stop sign on 50th Street heading southbound. LPD said the Toyota Avalon was driven by a 64-year-old man.

According to LPD, the 17-year-old driver of the Prius was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

LPD said drugs and alcohol were not a factor.

The driver of the Prius was cited for failure to yield.

