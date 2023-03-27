17-year-old cited following rollover crash that stalled portion of ‘O’ Street Friday

Rollover crash stalls portion of ‘O’ Street
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 17-year-old boy was citied following a rollover crash involving three cars on Friday.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, officers were dispatched to 50th and O Streets, in front of Hy-Vee, just after 5 p.m.

LPD said a Toyota Prius driven by a 17-year-old boy was turning northbound onto 50th from O Street and was hit by a westbound Ford Mustang also driven by a 17-year-old boy.

Officers said the crash caused the Prius to roll and hit a Toyota Avalon that was stopped at the stop sign on 50th Street heading southbound. LPD said the Toyota Avalon was driven by a 64-year-old man.

According to LPD, the 17-year-old driver of the Prius was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

LPD said drugs and alcohol were not a factor.

The driver of the Prius was cited for failure to yield.

Latest details on rollover crash involving two vehicles

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-80: I80 at Sunol Exit 69: South
Nebraska Department of Transportation announces reopening of I-80 after snowstorm
Union Pacific becomes second railroad to drop push for one-person crews
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
State Troopers performs traffic stop, end up delivering DoorDash meals
A championship contest for tractor pulling took place at the Lancaster County Event Center.
‘National Antique Tractor Pull Championship’ roars through Lincoln
84th St. & Fremont St.
Lincoln Transportations and Utilities provides update on weather operations

Latest News

Brain injuries range from mild to severe with different recovery times. Proper diagnosis is key...
‘Prevention is key’ Lincoln trauma nurse touches on importance of recognizing brain injuries
The two vehicle car crash occurred near the Lancaster County Department of Corrections facility.
19-year-old thrown from car following crash at SW 40th & West ‘O’ Saturday afternoon
Several Lincoln firefighters were on the scene of a fire at 450 S 25th Street Saturday morning.
Four dogs killed in Lincoln house fire over the weekend
Wisteria featured pet
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet: Meet Wisteria