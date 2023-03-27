19-year-old thrown from car following crash at SW 40th & West ‘O’ Saturday afternoon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said a 19-year-old woman was thrown from her car following a crash this weekend.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a serious two-vehicle crash near the Lancaster County Department of Corrections facility Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred near SW 40th and West ‘O’ Streets at 2:45 p.m., close to the Frontier Harley-Davidson parking lot.

According to LPD, the driver of a Kia Sportage was northbound on NW 40th attempting to cross O Street when it was hit by the driver of a Ford F-250 that was westbound on O Street.

LPD said the Kia rolled and the 19-year-old driver of the Kia Sportage was ejected.

Officers said she was transported to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover.

No citations have been issued. LPD said drugs and alcohol were not a factor.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.