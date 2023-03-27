Bond doubled for former Winside teacher accused of sexual relationship with student

A 25-year-old Winside teacher who was accused of having a relationship with a 17-year-old male student in January appeared in court Monday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 25-year-old Winside teacher who was accused of having a relationship with a 17-year-old male student in January appeared in court Monday after allegedly violating her bond by writing a letter to the victim.

According to court documents, on March 27, the Wayne County Court doubled the bond of Cali Heikes, 25, from 10% of $20,000 to 10% of $40,000 after she admitted to to violating her bond. Both parties agreed to the increase of bond with the same terms and conditions.

On March 1, the Wayne County Court moved to revoke the bond of Heikes after a letter from Heikes was found in the victim’s bedroom sometime between Jan. 23 and Feb 25.

Heikes bonded out of jail on Jan. 30 by paying 10% of $20,000. One of the main bond conditions was that Heikes was to not have any contact with the victim.

In January, law enforcement with Wayne County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from the HHS hotline about Heikes being involved in a potentially sexual relationship with the student. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy looked at a recent traffic stop in which the victim was pulled over leaving the Winside Cemetery. The deputy also noticed a black Chevrolet SUV leaving the area at the time of the stop.

According to the deputy, the victim told the deputy that he was hanging out with his friend ‘Cali’ before he was pulled over.

After running the license plates on the black Chevrolet SUV, it was discovered to be registered to Heikes.

The deputy said they went to speak with the victim’s legal guardians and according to the affidavit, the victim’s guardians told the deputy that their son had recently asked how they would feel if he was dating a 25-year-old.

The affidavit said the sister told law enforcement that Heikes would sneak into the victim’s house at night to have sexual intercourse in an interview with the victim’s sister about the potential relationship. She also told deputies that she believed the pair were meeting about two to three times a week around town.

