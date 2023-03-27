Four dogs killed in Lincoln house fire over the weekend

Several Lincoln firefighters were on the scene of a fire at 450 S 25th Street Saturday morning.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four dogs were killed in a house fire Saturday morning, according to Lincoln Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters responded to the fire near S 25th and J Streets, just east of Lincoln High School shortly after 6 a.m. Upon arrival, there was heavy fire on the first floor of the home.

Two people were rescued from the home and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

LFR said there were several animals in the home but four dogs did not survive.

LFR said there were an excessive amount of personal items in the home which made it difficult for crews. The cause is still under investigation.

The fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damage.

