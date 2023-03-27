Huskers sweep series, win 4-2 over Purdue

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska softball team (23-9, 3-0 Big Ten) claimed the Big Ten series sweep with a 4-2 win over Purdue on Sunday afternoon at Bowlin Stadium. The Huskers got ahead early and never trailed in the final matchup of a three-game series.

Ava Bredwell led the Nebraska offense, finishing 2-for-2 on the day with one RBI and one run. Caitlynn Neal added two hits while Mya Felder finished with two RBIs and a solo home run. The Boilermakers (15-16, 0-3 Big Ten) were led by Olivia McFadden and Becca Edwards on offense as they both recorded a team-high two hits.

Courtney Wallace moved to 14-5 on the season, recording the win for the Big Red. Wallace entered in the fourth inning, pitching 3.2 innings and allowing only one hit. Sarah Harness started in the circle for Nebraska, pitching 3.1 innings and holding the Boilermakers to two hits and one run while striking out three.Kendall Klochack (1-1) earned the loss for Purdue. Klockhack pitched 2.1 innings, giving up four hits and three runs. The Huskers took the early 1-0 lead in the first inning. Billie Andrews led off with a walk. Neal hit an infield single bunt, advancing Andrews to second. Both runners advanced to second and third on an infield fly.

With one out, Sydney Gray hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Andrews, and giving Nebraska the 1-0 advantage. The Boilermakers evened the game at 1-1 in the top of the second. A walk put the first runner on, and she advanced to second on the sacrifice bunt. A single up the middle put runners on first and third. Bella Bacon hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring one. NU regained the lead with one run in the bottom of the second.

Brooke Andrews led off with a single to right field, advancing to second on a throwing error. With two outs, Bredwell hit a triple down the right field line, scoring Andrews, and giving the Huskers the 2-1 lead. Purdue threatened with runners in scoring position in the top of third. Two walks and a sacrifice bunt put runners at second and third, but a pop up and a foul fly out stranded two runners for the Boilermakers. Felder hit a one-out solo homer in the bottom of the third to add one run and extend the Big Red lead to 3-1. The Boilermakers put runners in second and third in the top of the fourth. A single and a walk gave Purdue two baserunners. Wallace entered the game recording three outs, to hold the 3-1 lead.Purdue added another run in the fifth inning. With two outs, Tyrina Jones hit a single to right field. Jones stole second to give the Boilermakers a runner in scoring position. McFadden added a single up the middle, scoring Jones, closing the NU lead to 3-2. Nebraska responded in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Three consecutive singles from Bredwell, Brooke Andrews and Neal loaded the bases. Felder grounded out to shortstop, but she drove in Bredwell, as the Huskers took the 4-2 advantage. The Boilermakers looked to respond in the sixth. Hailey Hayes was hit by a pitch and advanced to third after two groundouts, but she was stranded as NU recorded the third out. NU was able to hold Purdue in the final inning as the Huskers claimed the conference win, 4-2.

The Huskers return to action Tuesday, March 28, to face Iowa in a doubleheader in Iowa City, Iowa. Game one is set for 2 p.m. with game two following at approximately 4:30 p.m. (CT). Fans can listen to the action live on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com with the call from Nate Rohr. Both games will be broadcasted live on the Big Ten Network.

