Lincoln fifth grader becomes published author

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Brooklyn Green’s yearbook superlative might be “Most Likely To Write and Publish a Book While Still in Elementary School.”

The fifth grader at Lakeview Elementary School in Lincoln spent much of last summer writing “Act,” which follows elementary-school-aged sleuth Grace Bennington as she tracks down missing theater props before the school’s big production of “Robin Hood.”

“I began writing it a couple of weeks before fourth grade ended. So maybe a year ago and a little while. It was in May. And I finished the final draft in July because I could not stop writing,” Green said. “My mind always moves faster than my hands, race car brain with bicycle hands.”

Green's book is in school libraries at Lakeview Elementary, Rousseau Elementary and Irving Middle School. (Madison Pitsch)

The main character, Grace Bennington, shares 11-year-old Green’s initials and the pair are conspicuously similar. The other characters are primarily based on Green’s friends.

“Well, the funny thing is the two of the characters, Ava and Jenny, they are basically one of my friends split down the middle,” Green said. “My friend likes Hamilton. And so I made one of the characters like Hamilton and the other one absolutely hates it.”

Green's book is in school libraries at Lakeview Elementary, Rousseau Elementary and Irving Middle School. (Madison Pitsch)

“Act” has already made it’s debut in Green’s classroom and school. Her teacher, Katie Nelson, says she’s very proud of Green for this feat.

“Brooklyn has always been a great writer, she’s always been motivated to write,” Nelson said. “That is something that she likes to do as a hobby and in her free time is write. We’ve been able to enjoy a lot of different pieces of her writing, including “Act’.”

Green’s principal, Susan Hershberger, said she hopes Green’s writing will inspire other students by showing them anything is possible.

So, what’s next for the soon-to-be sixth grader? Green isn’t going to stop writing anytime soon.

“I’m working on a little fruit encyclopedia, which is mainly for myself because I’m a health nut and I like fruit. I really really really, really, really like fruit. And I want to learn all about it. That’s mainly for myself though probably not going to get it published. But I am writing a sequel,” Green said.

When asked for details, Green is like any good author, she doesn’t give the whole story away. But she does divulge the opening scene will likely start at her favorite restaurant, Olive Garden.

“When she reaches for the last breadstick, her elbow knocks down a salt shaker and everyone just goes crazy.”

Green's book is in school libraries at Lakeview Elementary, Rousseau Elementary and Irving Middle School. (Madison Pitsch)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.