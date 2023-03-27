Lincoln Police investigate death outside apartment in south Lincoln

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a fatality in south Lincoln. Police were called to assist at the Lodge Apartments, which is near 48th Street and Nebraska Parkway, around 2 p.m. The initial dispatch call was for pedestrians that had been struck by a vehicle.

According to a reporter on the scene, at least one person is dead near the main office of the apartment complex.

LPD officers were also taking photographs of a vehicle on the street near Briarpark and 48th. The vehicle was missing its front bumper and had a shattered windshield.

Police are expected to provide an update at a 4:30 press conference. This story will be updated.

Details are limited. Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

