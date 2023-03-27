Monday Forecast: Below average temperatures and precipitation possible

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This week will begin with chilly temperatures for late March, but there are some above average temperatures on the horizon for Thursday. There is a chance of rain and snow in the area today. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday into Thursday night.

Today will feature increasing clouds so this afternoon looks to be mostly cloudy to cloudy. Winds should be mainly north at 5 to 15 mph. High temperatures today will be in the 30s and 40s. There is a chance of snow in Western Nebraska and the panhandle. Rain and snow is possible in South Central Nebraska and North Central Kansas. Rain, with maybe some snow late, is possible in Southeastern Nebraska and Northeastern Kansas. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of Western Nebraska today into very early Tuesday morning. The highest snowfall accumulation looks to be in part of Southwestern Nebraska and the southern part of the panhandle.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of Western Nebraska today into early Tuesday morning. (KOLN)

The highest snowfall potential for today through early Tuesday morning is in Southwest Nebraska and the southern panhandle. (KOLN)

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Tuesday should be mostly sunny and milder with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Northwest winds becoming southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy, cooler and breezy. A warm front looks to move through the area late Wednesday leading to above average temperatures for Thursday. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday as well. The chance of rain continues into Friday. The second half of this week looks to be breezy.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

