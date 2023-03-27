Monday Forecast: Below average temperatures and precipitation possible

By Brandon Rector
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This week will begin with chilly temperatures for late March, but there are some above average temperatures on the horizon for Thursday. There is a chance of rain and snow in the area today. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday into Thursday night.

Today will feature increasing clouds so this afternoon looks to be mostly cloudy to cloudy. Winds should be mainly north at 5 to 15 mph. High temperatures today will be in the 30s and 40s. There is a chance of snow in Western Nebraska and the panhandle. Rain and snow is possible in South Central Nebraska and North Central Kansas. Rain, with maybe some snow late, is possible in Southeastern Nebraska and Northeastern Kansas. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of Western Nebraska today into very early Tuesday morning. The highest snowfall accumulation looks to be in part of Southwestern Nebraska and the southern part of the panhandle.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of Western Nebraska today into early Tuesday...
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of Western Nebraska today into early Tuesday morning.(KOLN)
The highest snowfall potential for today through early Tuesday morning is in Southwest Nebraska...
The highest snowfall potential for today through early Tuesday morning is in Southwest Nebraska and the southern panhandle.(KOLN)
Monday High Temperatures
Monday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Tuesday should be mostly sunny and milder with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Northwest winds becoming southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy, cooler and breezy. A warm front looks to move through the area late Wednesday leading to above average temperatures for Thursday. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday as well. The chance of rain continues into Friday. The second half of this week looks to be breezy.

Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday High Temperatures(KOLN)
7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-80: I80 at Sunol Exit 69: South
Nebraska Department of Transportation announces reopening of I-80 after snowstorm
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
State Troopers performs traffic stop, end up delivering DoorDash meals
Union Pacific becomes second railroad to drop push for one-person crews
A championship contest for tractor pulling took place at the Lancaster County Event Center.
‘National Antique Tractor Pull Championship’ roars through Lincoln
The two vehicle car crash occurred near the Lancaster County Department of Corrections facility.
Serious two-vehicle crash at SW 40th & West ‘O’ Saturday afternoon

Latest News

Monday High Temperatures
Monday Forecast: A chilly start to the week
The week ahead...
KOLN Weather Forecast
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in effect for the I-80 corridor and western...
Sunday Forecast: Chilly with morning snow chances
Sunday & Monday Forecast
Sunday & Monday Forecast