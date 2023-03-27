Monday Forecast: A chilly start to the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The start to a new week will be a chilly one and for some...another chance for some rain and snow. Luckily, warmer and drier conditions are expected for Tuesday.

Portions of the western half of Nebraska have another chance to see some accumulating snowfall early Monday morning through early Tuesday morning. Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect in these areas for accumulating snowfall that may impact both the Monday morning and evening commute. Overall, a trace to 2″ is possible for most of central and western areas, however 2″ to 4″ is possible in the far southwestern areas. Locally higher amounts are possible.

Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect early Monday morning and continue into early Tuesday morning for western and central Nebraska. (KOLN)

Snowfall Potential: Monday to Tuesday (KOLN)

Snow will build into the west Monday morning and continue to spread across southern areas throughout the afternoon and into the evening. A few isolated snow showers will be possible in the northwest in the afternoon. As the bulk of the snow activity stretches eastward in the afternoon and evening, there will be the slight chance for a few isolated rain or snow showers in southeastern Nebraska. Overall, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and high temperatures will be chilly.... in the 30s to mid 40s.

Snow is likely for western and south-central Nebraska on Monday. A few isolated light snow showers or rain showers are possible in southeastern areas. (KOLN)

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The bulk of the precipitation should be over as we head into Monday night. However, isolated snow chances are possible in western Nebraska. In addition, there is the slight chance for light snow activity or rain showers along the southern border and southeastern Nebraska through the overnight. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and low temperatures will be on the cold side... falling to the upper teens to low 20s.

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

A quieter, drier and warmer day is expected for Tuesday. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with high temperatures creeping into the 40s and lower 50s.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Another dry day is expected Wednesday, but rain chances build in Wednesday night and continue through Friday night. The weekend looks to be dry. Temperatures will warm through Thursday, drop off for Friday and Saturday and rebound by the end of the weekend.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

