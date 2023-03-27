NDOT to close westbound Highway 2 Tuesday morning, diverting semi traffic into Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Drivers who use Nebraska Parkway will have to prepare for pre-South Beltway times on Tuesday morning.

According to NDOT, westbound Highway 2 at the Nebraska Parkway/120th Street exit will be closed starting around 9 a.m., while construction crews begin to install overhead signs for two overpasses along the Beltway, including the 82nd/84th Street exit and the Bennet Road/Jamaica Avenue exit, both of which are under construction. Other miscellaneous work will also take place along the Beltway, the department adds.

“In addition, the 68th Street on-ramp to [Highway 2] westbound will also be closed for the duration of the closure,” NDOT said in a press release. This means that all westbound semi traffic will be diverted onto Nebraska Parkway and continue westbound to Highway 77 through Lincoln.

NDOT did not specify when the westbound lanes of the Beltway will reopen.

