NDOT to close westbound Highway 2 Tuesday morning, diverting semi traffic into Lincoln

File photo of the South Beltway (Highway2)
File photo of the South Beltway (Highway2)(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Drivers who use Nebraska Parkway will have to prepare for pre-South Beltway times on Tuesday morning.

According to NDOT, westbound Highway 2 at the Nebraska Parkway/120th Street exit will be closed starting around 9 a.m., while construction crews begin to install overhead signs for two overpasses along the Beltway, including the 82nd/84th Street exit and the Bennet Road/Jamaica Avenue exit, both of which are under construction. Other miscellaneous work will also take place along the Beltway, the department adds.

“In addition, the 68th Street on-ramp to [Highway 2] westbound will also be closed for the duration of the closure,” NDOT said in a press release. This means that all westbound semi traffic will be diverted onto Nebraska Parkway and continue westbound to Highway 77 through Lincoln.

NDOT did not specify when the westbound lanes of the Beltway will reopen.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-80: I80 at Sunol Exit 69: South
Nebraska Department of Transportation announces reopening of I-80 after snowstorm
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
State Troopers performs traffic stop, end up delivering DoorDash meals
Union Pacific becomes second railroad to drop push for one-person crews
A championship contest for tractor pulling took place at the Lancaster County Event Center.
‘National Antique Tractor Pull Championship’ roars through Lincoln
The two vehicle car crash occurred near the Lancaster County Department of Corrections facility.
Serious two-vehicle crash at SW 40th & West ‘O’ Saturday afternoon

Latest News

Monday High Temperatures
Monday Forecast: Below average temperatures and precipitation possible
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
For the dancers of Lincoln, a studio has been moved and renovated.
Nebraska Ballet Company opens a new location
Nebraska Ballet cuts ribbon at new facility.
Nebraska Ballet Company opens a new location