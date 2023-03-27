Nebraska Ballet Company opens a new location

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Sunday, dozens gathered for the grand opening of a new location, near South 59th and Nebraska Parkway, for the Nebraska Ballet Theatre and School.

Emily Fullerton, the owner of Nebraska Ballet Theatre and School, said they have been talking about this move for years. The big reveal was on Sunday afternoon from 2:00 to 5:00, with boys and girls performing dances for their families and friends.

It was an open house, inviting everyone to see the new facility and performances.

“I’m just so looking forward to having the community be able to enjoy this and this is a dance space for our dance families,” Fullerton said. “And our dance community is incredible, but our dance community is also very welcoming. And they want people to come here.”

The old location at 2620 O Street was becoming too small for the growing dance studio, Fullerton said. The facility was also a little outdated and not fully handicap accessible.

Fullerton plans to offer a variety of classes for all ages at the new place. These lessons will include acrobatics, voice lessons and musical theater. The company started moving into the new facility about three weeks ago, and their first dance classes start on Monday.

