North 14th Street closure rescheduled for Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The closure of the southbound lane of North 14th Street at the Adams Street intersection originally scheduled for Tuesday has been rescheduled to Wednesday. The street will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for concrete repair.

The recommended detour is North 14th Street to Nelson Street to North 12th Street to Adams Street to North 11th Street. Access to homes and businesses in the area will be maintained. The sidewalk on the west side of North 14th Street will be closed.

StarTran Route 41-Havelock will be detoured during this work. For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on this project, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

