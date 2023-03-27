North 14th Street closure rescheduled for Wednesday

((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The closure of the southbound lane of North 14th Street at the Adams Street intersection originally scheduled for Tuesday has been rescheduled to Wednesday. The street will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for concrete repair.

The recommended detour is North 14th Street to Nelson Street to North 12th Street to Adams Street to North 11th Street. Access to homes and businesses in the area will be maintained. The sidewalk on the west side of North 14th Street will be closed.

StarTran Route 41-Havelock will be detoured during this work. For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on this project, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-80: I80 at Sunol Exit 69: South
Nebraska Department of Transportation announces reopening of I-80 after snowstorm
Union Pacific becomes second railroad to drop push for one-person crews
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
State Troopers performs traffic stop, end up delivering DoorDash meals
Several Lincoln firefighters were on the scene of a fire at 450 S 25th Street Saturday morning.
Four dogs killed in Lincoln house fire over the weekend
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
LIVE: 3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

Latest News

Green's book is in school libraries at Lakeview Elementary, Rousseau Elementary and Irving...
Lincoln fifth grader becomes published author
Cali Heikes
Bond doubled for former Winside teacher accused of sexual relationship with student
Lincoln Police investigate death at The Lodge apartments in Lincoln
At least one person dead, police investigating at Lodge apartments in Lincoln
Lincoln Police investigate death at The Lodge apartments in Lincoln
Lincoln Police investigate death outside apartment in south Lincoln