Our Town Stapleton

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - From a long-running newspaper to a cooperative grocery store, the community of Stapleton has much to offer.

We caught up with Marcia Hora, who runs the Stapleton Enterprise newspaper and a business called Creative Printers. “We publish the Enterprise, the McPherson County News, and the Thomas County Herald,” Hora said. “In the back, we are home to Herbie’s Speakeasy, which is the only retail liquor store with a newspaper in the same building in the country. During COVID, we had extra space. A survey came back in town saying people were wanting a local place to buy wine and off-sale spirits. My editor said, why don’t we do something like this? I went along with it, and here we are!” The newspaper building also features a nice gift shop in front with “Made in Nebraska” gifts that are on sale.

The town has much more to offer. “We want to make Stapleton a place where you can get everything you need,” Hora said. “We have a grocery store, we have a community center, and we have Frey’s general store, which has everything you need for farm and home. We have two boutiques which feature clothing, we have a CPA, we have a cafe, we have three bed and breakfasts, we have an antique store, we have a “create your own” pottery shop inside a historic bank building, we have a post office, and a school that has just completed a remodeling project.” In addition, the town has a quick shop on the corner, and an ag business called “Country Partners”. The county courthouse is also located in Stapleton. “We have a lot of people working very hard to make this a great place to live,” Hora said. “We want everyone to know that Stapleton is a great place to raise a family, to work, to play, and to even retire.”

“We are very happy to see younger people coming back here and taking an interest in the town,” Hora said. “We have two couples who are now renovating the old hotel building. It’s exciting to see that people want to come back here. We’ve got to keep the youth coming back, to see the possibilities, and there are many possibilities here in Stapleton.”

