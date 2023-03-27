‘Prevention is key’ Lincoln trauma nurse touches on importance of recognizing brain injuries

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Around 2.8 million Americans suffer a traumatic brain injury each year. March is Brain Injury Awareness Month, highlighting the impacts of bringing recognition to brain injuries.

A traumatic brain injury (TBI) affects how the brain works, it can be caused by a bump, blow or jolt to the head. The severity of a TBI is based on how the injury occurred. The milder side of TBIs are concussions from sports injuries or falls. The recovery times usually last several weeks or months, with proper rest and self monitoring symptoms like sensitivity to light or dizziness. Severe traumatic brain injuries can be caused from car accidents or gunshot wounds, they have longer recovery times, often requiring physical therapy.

Sandy Kirchner an APRN at Bryan Health’s trauma unit says prevention is key.

“Wearing seatbelt, wearing helmets, if you’re on a ladder at work on a job site using a harness,” Kirchner said. “Prevention is obviously best for trauma.”

Kirchner said around this time of year they will see an uptick in trauma cases coming from farming accidents, and they will often take in patients from rural areas.

The lasting effects of brain injuries can also take a toll on the person being affected, they might not realize they have a brain injury from a previous fall and symptoms like feeling tired or dizzy could be grouped into other health ailments especially for elderly individuals. Kirchner said it’s important to check with a health care provider if something feels off, or a loved one is exhibiting similar symptoms.

“They just deal with it and they think of it as a long term problem after they’ve had the initial injury,” Kirchner said. “Or they try to work around certain things.”

For those suffering with the long-term effects of a brain injury, the Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska supports individuals with brain injuries by offering support groups and resources for recovery.

