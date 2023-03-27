Several people likely displaced after Lincoln apartment fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a fire at an apartment building at 9th and G, near the Lincoln Literacy building Monday around noon.

At approximately 12:38 p.m., LFR crews received a call about smoke in an apartment and were dispatched to the apartment building.

According to Battalion Chief Jim Bopp, the fire started in a middle-floor unit where three occupants lived. One occupant was inside the unit at the time and was able to safely exit.

Three occupants that lived in the unit where the fire began and three occupants that lived in the unit directly below will likely be displaced according to Battalion Chief Jim Bopp.

As of Monday afternoon, no one was able to return to their units.

The fire damage was confined to the unit and is currently under investigation.

