Several people likely displaced after Lincoln apartment fire

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a fire at an apartment building at 9th and G, near the Lincoln Literacy building Monday around noon.

At approximately 12:38 p.m., LFR crews received a call about smoke in an apartment and were dispatched to the apartment building.

According to Battalion Chief Jim Bopp, the fire started in a middle-floor unit where three occupants lived. One occupant was inside the unit at the time and was able to safely exit.

Three occupants that lived in the unit where the fire began and three occupants that lived in the unit directly below will likely be displaced according to Battalion Chief Jim Bopp.

As of Monday afternoon, no one was able to return to their units.

The fire damage was confined to the unit and is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-80: I80 at Sunol Exit 69: South
Nebraska Department of Transportation announces reopening of I-80 after snowstorm
Union Pacific becomes second railroad to drop push for one-person crews
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
State Troopers performs traffic stop, end up delivering DoorDash meals
A championship contest for tractor pulling took place at the Lancaster County Event Center.
‘National Antique Tractor Pull Championship’ roars through Lincoln
84th St. & Fremont St.
Lincoln Transportations and Utilities provides update on weather operations

Latest News

A Missouri man arrested after allegedly threatening another driver with a knife on Interstate...
Troopers arrest driver after ‘road rage incident’ during winter storm on I-80
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Severe weather topics everyday through the upcoming week.
Severe Weather Awareness Week in Nebraska
Face masks
Bryan Health, other health systems to drop masking requirements