Severe Weather Awareness Week in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Severe Weather Awareness Week is this week from Monday, March 27 through Friday, March 31. This is the week to review and plan your severe weather readiness plan, whether it’s at home or at your place of business. It’s always better to have a plan and not need it, than to not have a plan in the event of severe weather!

Different severe weather topics will be discussed each day, and the schedule of topics is as follows:

Monday - Severe Thunderstorms

Tuesday - Weather Warnings

Wednesday - Tornadoes

Thursday - Family Preparedness

Friday - Flash Floods

There will also be a statewide tornado drill that is scheduled for 10 a.m. CDT on Wednesday.

The 10/11 NOW Weather team will have daily livestreams that will be attached to this story going in-depth on the day’s topic.

Governor Jim Pillen declared this week as Severe Weather Awareness Week last week - more information on that declaring can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.