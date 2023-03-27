Troopers arrest driver after ‘road rage incident’ during winter storm on I-80

A Missouri man arrested after allegedly threatening another driver with a knife on Interstate...
A Missouri man arrested after allegedly threatening another driver with a knife on Interstate 80 during the strong winter storm Saturday evening.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OGALLALA, Neb. (KOLN) - A Missouri truck driver was arrested following a ‘road rage incident’ on I-80 near Ogallala on Saturday. NSP said a semi truck driver was apparently frustrated due to slow moving traffic during a winter storm and threatened another driver with a knife.

At approximately 5 p.m. MT, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol said they were performing traffic control at the Interstate 80 exchange at Ogallala when a vehicle stopped near a trooper and reported a driver who had threatened him with a knife.

According to the NSP, the victim said a semi driver exited his truck, approached the victim’s vehicle, and threatened the driver with a knife.

Troopers investigated the incident and identified Barry Bynum, 67, of St. Clair, Missouri as the semi driver.

NSP said Bynum was arrested and lodged in Keith County Jail for marking terroristic threats, possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, and third-degree assault.

Lincoln Police investigate death at The Lodge apartments in Lincoln
Lincoln Police investigate death at The Lodge apartments in Lincoln
Lincoln Police investigate death outside apartment in south Lincoln