Tuesday Forecast: Warmer with more sunshine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday evening into early Tuesday morning will bring the chance for primarily snow with the possibility of rain in some areas. Skies will dry up and clear out by the time Tuesday rolls around.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warings are in effect through early Tuesday morning in the west and Panhandle for accumulating snow. Snow chances will persist Monday evening through early Tuesday morning for the west and Panhandle. South central and southeastern areas could see an isolated snow shower or light rain shower Monday evening and into the night. Overall, snow potential will be primarily confined to the west with 1″ to 3″ with far southwestern areas possibility seeing 3″ to 6″ with locally higher amounts possible.

Winter Weather Advisories in effect for western Nebraska. Winter Storm Warnings for portions of western areas and the Panhandle. (KOLN)

Snowfall possible in the western half of the state Monday into the early morning hours of Tuesday. (KOLN)

Skies will dry up and clouds will clear for Tuesday! It will be a mostly sunny day with high temperatures warming into the mid 40s to mid 50s. Winds will start off from the northwest between 5 to 10 mph and turn southwesterly between 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon (helping funnel in warmer air to the region).

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Cloud cover will roll in for Tuesday night into Wednesday... partly to mostly cloudy skies. There is the isolated chance for precipitation across the area through the overnight. Low temperatures will fall below normal once again in the upper teens to upper 30s.

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

A cold front will cause cooler temperatures for Wednesday and produce the chance for some snow in northeastern Nebraska along the border in the morning. The remainder of the day should be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. It’ll be a chilly day with highs only in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

It’ll be arollercoaster of a week weather wise.... temperatures will be in the 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s! We will have the chance for rain Thursday through Friday night and then once again on next Monday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

