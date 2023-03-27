Voting now open for State Fair’s Battle of the Bands competition

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Public voting is now live for the Fairest Showdown: Battle of the Bands.

Forty-eight bands from across the state have entered and are eligible for the inaugural contest, which includes a grand prize of $2,000 and a chance to open at a State Fair main stage concert.

From March 27 through April 18, the public will be able to vote to reduce the number of bands to the top 10. The top 10 bands will be announced April 20.

Other significant dates in the competition:

May 8 — A panel of judges chooses the top seven bands.

This summer — The top seven bands perform at Hear Grand Island, a summer concert series in downtown Grand Island every Friday from June 2 to Aug. 4 featuring bands from across the state.

Aug. 1 — The judges review the Hear Grand Island performances and choose five finalists.

Aug. 26 — The top five bands compete at the Nebraska State Fair.

First- and second-place bands will open for national acts the following weekend.

The Fairest Showdown: Battle of the Bands is presented by Hits 106, 107.7 The Island, Rock 101.5, Y102 and KGFW.

This year’s Nebraska State Fair will be Aug. 25 through Sept. 4 in Grand Island with the theme “Whatever Your Flavor.”

CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE BAND.

