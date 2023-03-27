Voting now open for State Fair’s Battle of the Bands competition

Voting now open for Fairest Showdown
By KSNB Local4
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Public voting is now live for the Fairest Showdown: Battle of the Bands.

Forty-eight bands from across the state have entered and are eligible for the inaugural contest, which includes a grand prize of $2,000 and a chance to open at a State Fair main stage concert.

From March 27 through April 18, the public will be able to vote to reduce the number of bands to the top 10. The top 10 bands will be announced April 20.

Other significant dates in the competition:

  • May 8 — A panel of judges chooses the top seven bands.
  • This summer — The top seven bands perform at Hear Grand Island, a summer concert series in downtown Grand Island every Friday from June 2 to Aug. 4 featuring bands from across the state.
  • Aug. 1 — The judges review the Hear Grand Island performances and choose five finalists.
  • Aug. 26 — The top five bands compete at the Nebraska State Fair.

First- and second-place bands will open for national acts the following weekend.

The Fairest Showdown: Battle of the Bands is presented by Hits 106, 107.7 The Island, Rock 101.5, Y102 and KGFW.

This year’s Nebraska State Fair will be Aug. 25 through Sept. 4 in Grand Island with the theme “Whatever Your Flavor.”

CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE BAND.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-80: I80 at Sunol Exit 69: South
Nebraska Department of Transportation announces reopening of I-80 after snowstorm
Union Pacific becomes second railroad to drop push for one-person crews
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
State Troopers performs traffic stop, end up delivering DoorDash meals
A championship contest for tractor pulling took place at the Lancaster County Event Center.
‘National Antique Tractor Pull Championship’ roars through Lincoln
84th St. & Fremont St.
Lincoln Transportations and Utilities provides update on weather operations

Latest News

Police responded to The Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville in response to a report of a...
3 students, 3 adults, shooter at Tennessee school dead, authorities say
Francisco Munoz-Arriola, Justin Bradley, Carrick Detweiler, Brittany Duncan, and Trenton Franz...
NIMBUS receives $2 million to advance robotics’ role in climate change research
Severe weather topics everyday through the upcoming week.
Severe Weather Awareness Week in Nebraska
Rollover crash stalls portion of ‘O’ Street
17-year-old cited following rollover crash that stalled portion of ‘O’ Street Friday