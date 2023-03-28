36-year-old inmate dies while incarcerated at Omaha Correctional Center

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman serving a 15-20 year sentence for attempted sexual assault has died.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, the inmate died Tuesday at an Omaha hospital.

The inmate identified as a trans woman and in 2021 while incarcerated, legally changed her name to Samantha Brooke from Beauford Winters.

Samantha Brooke, 36
Samantha Brooke, 36(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

Brooke’s sentence began on March 8, 2010. She was serving 15-20 years for attempted first-degree sexual assault out of Seward County. The victim was a minor, and a plea ended with a lesser charge, removing the age of the victim.

Brooke had a parole eligibility date of Jan. 12, 2017, and a tentative release date of Jan. 8, 2026.

A grand jury will investigate the death, which is the standard procedure when an inmate dies in custody.

