Bourne bypasses fifth season with Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska forward Isabelle Bourne is heading back to her home country of Australia instead of playing a fifth season of college basketball. Bourne made the announcement on social media Monday afternoon.

Thank you Husker Nation ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yTa14GvdZ3 — Isabelle Bourne (@BourneIsabelle) March 27, 2023

Bourne is the program’s 36th 1,000-point scorer. She finished her Nebraska career with 1,221 points, which ranks 22nd on the program scoring list.

The 6-foot-2 forward helped the Huskers reach the 2022 NCAA Tournament, along with a pair of WNIT appearances.

