Bourne bypasses fifth season with Huskers
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska forward Isabelle Bourne is heading back to her home country of Australia instead of playing a fifth season of college basketball. Bourne made the announcement on social media Monday afternoon.
Bourne is the program’s 36th 1,000-point scorer. She finished her Nebraska career with 1,221 points, which ranks 22nd on the program scoring list.
The 6-foot-2 forward helped the Huskers reach the 2022 NCAA Tournament, along with a pair of WNIT appearances.
