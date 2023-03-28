Cass County Board members discuss zoning regarding solar farms

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday morning in Cass County, board members voted on zoning regulations for the county, something that’s become a hot-button issue for some.

For several weeks, the board has been working to update the regulations. Those regulations include guidelines for potential future solar farms.

Board members Tuesday discussed how far they feel commercial solar equipment should be from residential properties. A motion was approved to set that distance to at least 500 feet.

One resident shared her thoughts with the board.

“Our intent was that our kids and grandkids would enjoy all of the land that we have available to us, and if you put solar panels 400 feet from my front door, that limits the view, and that limits what we bought our house for,” said Cass County resident Judy Simpson.

The issue will go back to the board with several amendments for a vote.

As a reminder, the vote is strictly for zoning regulations and did not approve or deny any future solar farm development.

