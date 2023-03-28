Christopulos named 2023 Big Ten Gymnast of the Year

LINCOLN, Neb. (NU Athletic Communications) - Taylor Christopulos was named the 2023 Big Ten Gymnast of the Year, announced the conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Christopulos who earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year accolades in 2021, finished the regular season ranked first nationally in the all-around (83.25), second on vault (14.85) and fifth on floor (14.65). The junior has tallied 12 individual event titles this season, including three all-around titles. He was named National Gymnast of the Week twice this season by the College Gymnastics Association (Feb. 8, Feb. 22). Christopulos was also named to the U.S. Senior National Team in February, the first Husker named to the national team since 1998.

This marks Nebraska’s first gymnast to receive Gymnast of the Year honors since Anton Stephenson received Co-Gymnast of the Year honors in 2019. Christopulos, who was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2021, is the first Husker to receive both honors.

Michigan’s Fred Richard was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Both awards were voted on by the conference coaches.

The Big Ten recognized the five men’s gymnastics Sportsmanship Award honorees. The student-athletes chosen are individuals who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. These student-athletes must also be in good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the sports-competition setting.

2023 BIG TEN MEN’S GYMNASTICS INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Gymnast of the Year: Taylor Christopulos, Jr., NEB

Freshman of the Year: FRED RICHARD, MICH

Unanimous selection in ALL CAPS

BIG TEN SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD HONOREES

Connor McCool, ILL

Adam Wooten, MICH

Moritz Mueller, NEB

Luke Smigliani, OSU

Matt Cormier, PSU

More information about the honorees can be found on the Big Ten website.

The 2023 Big Ten Men’s Gymnastics Championships will be held on March 31-April 1 in Columbus, Ohio. Both days of competition will be broadcasted live on the Big Ten Network beginning at 7:00 p.m. CT. Fans can follow @NebraskaMensGym on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter for live updates during the meet.

