Fire causes $45,000 in damage to Lincoln apartment building, LFR says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue said a fire at an apartment Monday afternoon caused $45,000 in damage and residents won’t be able to return home for several weeks.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the second floor of an apartment building at 9th and G Streets,

LFR said the person living in the apartment where the fire started was able to get out safely.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly but the apartment unit sustained a lot of damage. LFR said the apartment above and below were damaged as well.

LFR estimated the fire caused $30,000 in damage to the structure and $15,000 to contents lost.

