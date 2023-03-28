Greek police arrest 2 people suspected of planning terrorist attacks

Greek police arrest 2 suspected of planning terror attacks
Greek police arrest 2 suspected of planning terror attacks(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police in Greece say they have arrested two terrorism suspects who had been planning attacks in the country aimed at causing mass casualties.

The suspects were allegedly part of an overseas terrorism network. They are being held at police headquarters in central Athens, authorities said Tuesday.

Greece’s anti-terrorism police division and National Intelligence Service were involved in the arrest, according to a police statement, and were assisted by a foreign intelligence service that has not been named.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police investigate death at The Lodge apartments in Lincoln.
Woman arrested for double homicide after hitting two men with car, Lincoln Police say
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Troopers arrest man and identify one of his passengers as a 16-year-old missing Utah girl...
Missing Utah teen found during I-80 traffic stop
Several Lincoln firefighters were on the scene of a fire at 450 S 25th Street Saturday morning.
Four dogs killed in Lincoln house fire over the weekend
The two vehicle car crash occurred near the Lancaster County Department of Corrections facility.
19-year-old thrown from car following crash at SW 40th & West ‘O’ Saturday afternoon

Latest News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy accuses the president of misleading members and the public.
McCarthy says Biden hasn't negotiated yet on debt ceiling
Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins
LPD Chief Teresa Ewins gives update on double homicide
Two women cry at a prayer vigil at Woodmont Christian Church for victims of a mass shooting at...
Nashville school shooting victims include pastor’s daughter
Taylor Bradley, 27, was arrested on two counts of second degree murder.
Suspect in Lincoln double murder identified
WATCH: Casey Thompson gets some light work at Nebraska Spring Football Practice
Huskers continue spring practice on chilly March morning