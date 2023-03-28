HS Baseball scores and highlights (Mon. March 27)

By Eddie Messel
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school baseball scores and highlights from Monday, March 27th.

SCORES:

Elkhorn 9, Waverly 6

Elkhorn South 6, Omaha Burke 4

Gretna 2, Creighton Preparatory School 1

Lincoln Northeast 3, Lincoln North Star 2

Malcolm 12, Ralston 2

Millard West 7, Bellevue East 1

Nebraska City 9, Auburn 2

Norfolk 16, Lincoln High 1

Norris 18, Lincoln Pius X 7

Omaha Gross Catholic 12, South Sioux City 2

Papillion-LaVista 12, Omaha Northwest 11

Platteview 6, Bennington 2

Plattsmouth 7, Mount Michael Benedictine 3

Seward 11, Beatrice 3

Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 8, Lincoln Christian 4

