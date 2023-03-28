Huskers continue spring practice on chilly March morning

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team started its second week of spring practice with a morning workout on Tuesday.  The Huskers spent the practice both inside the Hawks Championship Center and outdoors.  First-year head coach Matt Rhule spent time overseeing the various position groups working on fundamentals and technique.

Quarterback Casey Thompson wore a yellow practice jersey while being a limited participant.  Thompson is recovering from off-season shoulder surgery.  All other QBs were in non-contact green jerseys.  Nebraska’s quarterback competition includes Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims, Kearney native Heinrich Haarberg, and returning QB Chubba Purdy.

During the portion of practice open to the media, Nebraska’s wide receivers worked on blocking technique and exploding off the line of scrimmage.  The group is led by 24-year-old assistant coach Garrett McGuire.

The Huskers resume spring drills Thursday morning.  Nebraska’s Spring Game is scheduled for April 22.

WATCH: Huskers practice outside on chilly March morning
WATCH: Teddy Prochazka back on practice field following injury
WATCH: Anthony Grant returns to Nebraska Spring Football Practice following suspension
WATCH: Casey Thompson gets some light work at Nebraska Spring Football Practice
