Hy-Vee announces recall of its skillet hamburger meals due to unlisted allergen

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hy-Vee has announced it is voluntarily recalling one lot of its brand of skillet hamburger meals due to an allergen not being listed.

According to the company, one variety of the Hy-Vee brand Chili Macaroni Hamburger Skillet Meal has been recalled. An undeclared allergen, dairy, is not listed on the product’s packaging.

The recall only affects lot number FEB 08 23 Y18 of the 5.2 oz. Hy-Vee Chili Macaroni Hamburger Skillet Meal. The lot number can be found on the top of the box. Its UPC code is 0075450085520.

The product was distributed across Hy-vee’s eight-state region, including Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The company says it was made aware of the issue on March 24.

Hy-Vee says anyone with a dairy sensitivity who purchased the recalled skillet meals should throw them out or return them for a refund.

According to Hy-Vee, there have not been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the affected product.

