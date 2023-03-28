Lancaster County Election Office announces additional hours as early voting begins

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s Office will be open additional hours for early voting for the City of Lincoln’s Primary Election Tuesday.

The Lancaster County Election Commissioner Todd Wiltgen wants to remind voters that the deadline to request an early vote ballot by mail for the primary election has passed but voters who missed the deadline can still vote early in person at the Election Office.

The Election Office is located at 601 N. 46 St. and will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., during their regular business hours this week.

Additional hours for Early Voting are:

Saturday, April 1, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Monday, April 3, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 p.m. for the final day of early voting

For questions, people can call the Election Office at (402) 441-7311.

