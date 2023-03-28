Lincoln Airport Authority Board of Directors candidate profile: Sammy Luci

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Airport Authority is governed by a Board of Directors consisting of five members who are elected by Lincoln voters. The Authority operates the airport and a 1,000-acre industrial park, consisting mostly of manufacturing and warehousing tenants.

Two seats on the board are up this year, with both incumbents not seeking re-election. The four candidates with the most votes will advance onto the May 2 general election.

10/11 NOW sent a questionnaire to all candidates and we did not edit responses. Read Sammy Luci’s responses below and view other candidate profiles here.

Name: Sammy Luci

Political Party: Republican

Occupation: United Airlines B757/767 Captain - Line Training Manager

Why are you running to become a director of the Lincoln Airport Authority? I am running for Lincoln Airport Authority because I feel a sense of service to the community that I’ve grown to love and want to give back donating my time and experience for the future of Lincoln.

What experience do you bring to the role, and how will it help you if elected? I have over 35 years of airline experience ranging from flight operations to station, marketing and networking. My association and relationships that I’ve built over my time are a proven entity that I feel could benefit the Lincoln Authority Board.

How would you help increase awareness of the Lincoln Airport and help attract additional airlines, as well as companies to the industrial park? My affinity to build relationships among airline networking/marketing people is a tough one, no doubt, but the effort and awareness for their business is paramount to proving that the city of Lincoln is of great importance to not only business travel but the leisure travelers as well.

