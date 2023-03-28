Lincoln Northwest wins first game in program history

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Northwest baseball enjoyed a de-load day inside after their inaugural first week in which the Falcons captured their first program win defeating Louisville, 9-3.

It was a well deserved rest after the Falcons captured their first win in program history behind a six inning performance from junior pitcher and infielder Quinn Waring.

“There’s a lot of hard work that’s been put into those games and I think that with how close our team is I just think it was a fun win,” Waring said.

The win comes on the first week of the season with just a 20 man roster consisting of 10 juniors, three sophomores, seven freshman and no seniors.

“It feels great, I think it’s a good building block for us to work off of and I think we have the potential to get a lot more wins down the road,” junior catcher Jack Duval said.

Winning as a new program is remarkable in it’s own right but it makes it even more remarkable when you think about the way they are doing it with the lack of resources that come with being a new program. The Falcons don’t even have their own batting cages yet. An indoor cage will be put up inside their practice gym before the end of the season.

“We’re not naïve, we know that we’re not going to be the most talented team out there. We know there are going to be teams that are better with more talent all the time but baseball is a funny game and we’re really going to try and out grind and out work teams,” Head Coach Matt Faulkner said.

The Falcons will look to carry their early success from week one into week two of the season. Northwest finished week one 1-2 and will play their next game against Norris on Tuesday.

“All the players want to be here and are bought in and they are just doing it because they love baseball and they know how good we can be and that we can succeed,” Duval said.

